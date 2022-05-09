IPL 2022: Need to come up with ways to reverse pressure, feels SRH skipper Williamson

After facing a 67-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson said that his side need to come up with ways to reverse pressure and turn things around. Faf du Plessis' unbeaten knock of 73 and Wanindu Hasaranga's five-wicket haul helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat SunRisers Hyderabad by 67 runs here at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

"It's been quite a challenge for us, we need to come up with ways to reverse that pressure and turn around. These have been par totals, the batting has been quality, but as a unit there are areas to touch on. I think earlier in the competition when there was assistance with the new ball we were certainly very threatening, so we need to go back to the drawing board as we have a little gap between the next game. We will have to get a bit more creative and come up with ways to change the momentum," said Williamson in a post-match presentation. "For us it's about looking to stay calm. We do need to improve, but don't need to overthink. The margins are always fine, but we need to show signs of improvement. We didn't get off to a great start, they had a very good total on that surface. It was holding a bit, and it was turning a bit, the wicket. We needed to build some partnerships and take the game deep in order to maximise the opportunities on this Wankhede ground, but we were unable to do that," he added.

Chasing a challenging 193 SunRisers Hyderabad got off to the worst possible start as skipper Kane Williamson for a golden duck as he was run out by Shahbaz Ahmed. Apart from Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood took two wickets while Glenn Maxwell and Harshal Patel settled for one each, which bowled out SRH at 125.

SRH will now be facing Kolkata Knight Riders for their next IPL 2022 clash, MCA Stadium, Pune on May 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)