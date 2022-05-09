Howzat Signs Shardul Thakur as Its Newest Brand Ambassador

Howzat, one of India's most trusted and popular fantasy apps, now has a new player endorsement, and this time it's Shardul Thakur, who has made waves with the Indian team in the last couple of years and was the leading wicket-taker for the Chennai team when Chennai won the Indian T20 League last year. Playing currently for the Delhi team, Thakur joins an illustrious list of World Cup winners like Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, and Irfan Pathan on Howzat.

Thakur himself was thrilled by the association with Howzat, which has built a reputation as the most user-friendly app. ''We've all seen the interest in fantasy cricket grow rapidly, and as a player, it's exciting to be part of the growth,'' he said. ''Howzat is leading the way in bringing Indian cricket fans closer to the action and making them feel like they're part of the matches they select teams for. For us cricket players, nothing is more important than this bond with the fans. The passion of the Indian cricket lover is something incredible, and we get so much energy and inspiration from that wherever we're playing in the world.'' Howzat now has more than 2 crore users. What makes Thakur's signing special is the fact that he is viewed as a key cog in the Indian team across the three formats of the game.

Expressing his happiness at getting a brand ambassador whose career perfectly captures the magic of Indian cricket, Bharat Bhatia, VP of Marketing at Junglee Games, said, ''There aren't too many greater examples of cricket turning dreams into reality than Shardul's career. Just as Howzat is a complete fantasy app, Shardul is one of India's finest all-around players, capable of changing a game with bat or ball, as he showed in the last few years. His skills and energy are a perfect fit for Howzat and the younger demographic that plays the game. Howzat has always been focused on providing the ultimate fantasy cricket experience, and we believe the fans will be thrilled to play with the current Indian cricket team star.'' After making his ODI debut in 2017, Thakur played his first Test and T20 for India the following year. But it's in the last couple of seasons that the famous all-rounder has taken his game to another level, with both the bat and the ball. In January 2021, Shardul scored a sparkling 67 and then took 4 wickets for 61 runs as Australia were beaten in a Test match at their Gabba fortress in Brisbane for the first time since 1988. Others played a big part too, but Thakur's pivotal role – which earned him the nickname 'Lord' – in what ranks as India's greatest Test victory will never be forgotten. Howzat will hope he provides the same all-round punch that he has delivered while wearing the India shirt. About Howzat Howzat is a fantasy sports platform owned by India's leading skill gaming company Junglee Games. It offers sports fans an exciting fantasy sports experience by combining sports, skills, and cash prizes. Users can select their own virtual teams in cricket, football, and kabaddi on Howzat by selecting players from real teams playing matches in the real world and compete with other users for cash prizes. The platform is legally certified, secure, and trusted by 20 million regular fantasy sports players from all over India.

