IPL 2022: Wicket didn't suit pace, admits RCB pacer Hazlewood after win over SRH

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Josh Hazlewood said that the wicket during the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, was not suitable for pace bowlers. Faf du Plessis' unbeaten knock of 73 and Wanindu Hasaranga's five-wicket haul helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat SunRisers Hyderabad by 67 runs here at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

"Sweaty again, nice and hot. The wicket probably got drier as the match went on. Being a day game, it deteriorated and we took the pace off. Our spinners bowled really well, we worked to a plan and achieved it. It (knuckle ball) is tough in these conditions with how sweaty everything is and when the dew comes in at night. It's a tough skill but seems to be coming out okay. Tonight's wicket didn't suit pace on," said Hazlewood in a post-match presentation. The pacer further praised his teammate Rajat Patidar for anchoring the innings with his knock of 48 runs against SRH.

"He (Rajat Patidar) has been fantastic, he's batted very unselfish all the way through. He's looked to take down the spinners. He's been fantastic since coming in. He's taken the heat off a few of our other batters and built key partnerships and taken us deep," said Hazlewood. Chasing a challenging 193 SunRisers Hyderabad got off to the worst possible start as skipper Kane Williamson for a golden duck as he was run out by Shahbaz Ahmed.

Apart from Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood took two wickets while Glenn Maxwell and Harshal Patel settled for one each, which bowled out SRH at 125. RCB will now be going up against Punjab Kings for their next IPL 2022 clash, at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on May 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)