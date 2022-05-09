Goyal seeks states' consensus for decriminalizing offenses under metrology law

Food and consumer affairs minister Piyush Goyal on Monday stressed simplification and decriminalization of offenses under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 for ease of doing business and asked states to come to a consensus on this issue so that a draft could be put in the public domain for feedback from all stakeholders.

He mentioned that some states are objecting to the proposal of decriminalization.

Goyal was addressing a 'National Workshop on Legal Metrology Act 2009', which was held with the purpose to take deliberations from stakeholders on decriminalization of offenses under the Legal Metrology Act, keeping a balance between consumers and industries.

The minister also regretted that several states' ministers did not come to the meeting and said that states were not taking this subject seriously.

The workshop is being attended by representatives of more than 30 states and Union Territories. Only 7-8 states were represented by their ministers.

''Please convey to your ministers that we missed them and we would have been very happy if they would have joined us and participated in this very important discussion,'' he told officials of those states whose ministers did not come for the meeting. Goyal asked them to convey his displeasure.

Stating that the workshop was well-represented, the minister urged to take a final decision on this issue. He said wide consultations have been held on this proposal in the last few years.

Goyal said it is ''our responsibility to protect consumers' interest but the laws should not be misused to harass businessmen''.

The Legal Metrology Act 2009 enforces standards related to weights and measures. In its present form, the law prescribes imprisonment, in addition to a fine, for second or subsequent offenses.

In 2020, the department floated a draft document for public consultations, proposing the decriminalization of offenses under the Legal Metrology Act.

''My suggestion is to simplify this law and rules as well as decriminalize. There is a need to create an honest system. There should be strict action against habitual offenders,'' Goyal said.

The minister said there is a need to differentiate between bonafide and malafide intentions for striking a balance between the letter of the law and the spirit of the law.

The Union minister said there is a need to discuss whether the parameters for small street vendors and retailers be the same as big businessmen.

The system should be simple and wrong practices should end, he said.

Citing data of first and second offenses in the last four years, Goyal said: ''I fail to understand after the first offense is filed how the number of a second offence falls drastically.'' He asked the officials of those states which are objecting to the proposal of decriminalization to explain how it can be possible.

In 2021-22, the total number of cases booked for the first offense stood at 74,721, of which 55,779 cases were compounded. The number of cases booked for the second offense fell to 11 and the number of cases filed in a court of law for the second offense stood at only 7.

The minister noted that the data for the last four years was enough to expose states that are objecting to the proposal of decriminalization.

He wondered how powerful is the penalty imposed by states for the first offense that the number of second cases falls significantly.

The minister said those who calibrate weights or certify weights should not be spared if they are found guilty.

He urged states to consider this proposal seriously to make an honest system and bring an end to bad practices and corruption.

