India football captain Sunil Chhetri interacts with northeast, plate group cricketers at NCA

India football team captain Sunil Chhetri on Sunday, interacted with cricketers from the North East and Plate Group at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 09-05-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 16:26 IST
Sunil Chhetri and VVS Laxman interacting with players at NCA IPhoto/BCCI-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
India football team captain Sunil Chhetri on Sunday, interacted with cricketers from the North East and Plate Group at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Chhetri, along with NCA chief, VVS Laxman, shared his knowledge with the players who are at the camp for around a month.

The NCA has organized the camp for players from the North East and Plate Group from April 18 to May 12. Taking to their Twitter, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wrote, "Head Cricket, NCA - @VVSLaxman281 and Indian Football Captain and Legend - @chetrisunil11 interacting with the boys from North East and Plate Teams."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced last month that the National Cricket Academy has kickstarted its calendar with a camp for the northeastern states and plate teams in Bengaluru. The National Cricket Academy, located in Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium in Karnataka, was established in 2000 as a cricket facility of BCCI for the purpose of training young cricketers identified as potential members of the Indian Cricket Team in the future. It is also used for rehabilitation when players go through an injury. (ANI)

