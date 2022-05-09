Athletics-Diamond League finals to alternate between Brussels and Zurich from 2024
The two-day season finale of the Diamond League will be held in Brussels in 2024 and 2026 and in Zurich in 2025 and 2027, World Athletics said on Monday. The Brussels finals will be held at the Allianz Memorial van Damme, which will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2026.
The two cities previously hosted the final -- split between two separate meetings -- in 2010 and 2019.
The 2022 final will be held in Zurich on Sept. 7-8, while the 2023 final will be held in Eugene, Oregon - the first time the series' finale will be held outside Europe.
