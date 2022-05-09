Left Menu

Gokulam down Indian Arrows 2-1

Ghanaian forward Elshaddai Acheampong struck twice as defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC kept their winning march to down Indian Arrows 2-1 in the Indian Womens League here on Monday.The developmental side of AIFF had the early advantage and led for more than an half-hour after scoring through Naorem Priyangka Devi 6.But the defending champions bounced back strongly with leading goal-scorer of the season Elshaddai who notched a quick brace, scoring on either side of the break 36, 47 to script their turnaround at the Capital Ground here.It took her tally to 13 goals, two ahead of teammate Manisha Kalyan.

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 09-05-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 18:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Ghanaian forward Elshaddai Acheampong struck twice as defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC kept their winning march to down Indian Arrows 2-1 in the Indian Women's League here on Monday.

The developmental side of AIFF had the early advantage and led for more than a half-hour after scoring through Naorem Priyangka Devi (6').

But the defending champions bounced back strongly with the leading goal-scorer of the season Elshaddai who notched a quick brace, scoring on either side of the break (36', 47') to script their turnaround at the Capital Ground here.

It took her tally to 13 goals, two ahead of teammate Manisha Kalyan. In another fixture, Sirvodem Sports Club secured an identical 2-1 win over SSB Women Football Club in a tight contest at the Seventh Battalion ground.

Sirvodem led 1-0 at half-time through Sanfida Nongrum's 32nd-minute strike. SSB bounced back to equalize after the breakthrough Sandhya Kachhap (60').

In the space of two minutes, Sirvodem restored their lead through Arpita Pednekar (62') as they held on to it to seal three points.

