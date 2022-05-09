Left Menu

Sandhu, Mane make the cut in Phuket Cup

Yuvraj Sandhu and Udayan Mane were the only Indians to make the cut at the USD 75,000 Laguna Phuket Cup, an event on the Asian Development Tour ADT Tour and co-sanctioned by the MENA Tour.Sandhu shot a superb 4-under 66 to go with his first round 69.

PTI | Phuket | Updated: 09-05-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 20:47 IST
Yuvraj Sandhu and Udayan Mane were the only Indians to make the cut at the USD 75,000 Laguna Phuket Cup, an event on the Asian Development Tour (ADT) Tour and co-sanctioned by the MENA Tour.

Sandhu shot a superb 4-under 66 to go with his first round 69. He is now 5-under and tied-15th as Shahriffuddin Ariffin with rounds of 64-62 led the field by four shots.

The 22-year-old Malaysian Ariffin had six birdies and an eagle in his bogey free round. He finished T-13 at the Laguna Phuket Challenge last week with rounds of 68-68-66.

The other Indian to make the cut is Mane (68-70) as it fell at 2-under and 55 players made it to the weekend.

Indians Yashas Chandra (73-66), Chiragh Kumar (72-67), Divyanshu Bajaj (73-69), Kartik Sharma (73-70), Sunit Chowrasia (72-72), M Dharma (76-71), Karan Vasudeva (74-77) and Rohan Kathuria (76-77) missed the cut.

