Left Menu

Brilliant Bumrah restricts KKR to 165 for 9

Bumrah bowled a brilliant final over, giving away just one run as Rinku Singh 23 not out off 19 failed to open his arms.Brief Scores Kolkata Knight Riders 1659 in 20 overs Venkatesh Iyer 43, Nitish Rana 43 Jasprit Bumrah 510.

PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 09-05-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 21:29 IST
Brilliant Bumrah restricts KKR to 165 for 9

Jasprit Bumrah finally rose to the occasion with a five-wicket haul to restrict Kolkata Knight Riders to 165 for nine against Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

Bumrah (5/10) starred with the ball, while Kumar Kartikeya (2/32) picked up two wickets as MI pulled things back after a fine start from KKR. Venkatesh Iyer (43 off 24 balls) and Nitish Rana (43 off 26 balls) wasted good starts, while Ajinkya Rahane (25 off 24) too squandered an opportunity at the top for KKR. Bumrah bowled a brilliant final over, giving away just one run as Rinku Singh (23 not out off 19) failed to open his arms.

Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 165/9 in 20 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 43, Nitish Rana 43; Jasprit Bumrah 5/10).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
3
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
4
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022