Brilliant Bumrah restricts KKR to 165 for 9
Bumrah bowled a brilliant final over, giving away just one run as Rinku Singh 23 not out off 19 failed to open his arms.Brief Scores Kolkata Knight Riders 1659 in 20 overs Venkatesh Iyer 43, Nitish Rana 43 Jasprit Bumrah 510.
Jasprit Bumrah finally rose to the occasion with a five-wicket haul to restrict Kolkata Knight Riders to 165 for nine against Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match here on Monday.
Bumrah (5/10) starred with the ball, while Kumar Kartikeya (2/32) picked up two wickets as MI pulled things back after a fine start from KKR. Venkatesh Iyer (43 off 24 balls) and Nitish Rana (43 off 26 balls) wasted good starts, while Ajinkya Rahane (25 off 24) too squandered an opportunity at the top for KKR. Bumrah bowled a brilliant final over, giving away just one run as Rinku Singh (23 not out off 19) failed to open his arms.
Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 165/9 in 20 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 43, Nitish Rana 43; Jasprit Bumrah 5/10).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Lampard 'more positive' of Everton's Premier League survival despite derby defeat; Boxing-Fury bounces back to bow out in style with TKO win and more
Soccer-Premier League talking points
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-WTA not returning to China in 2022, wants resolution to Peng case; Soccer-Lampard 'more positive' of Everton's Premier League survival despite derby defeat and more
Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 29 runs in Indian Premier League.
Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches