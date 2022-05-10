Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Verstappen beats Leclerc to win first Miami Grand Prix

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen won the inaugural Miami Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday, slashing Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc's overall lead from 27 to 19 points after five races. Leclerc finished a fighting second, 3.786 seconds behind after starting on pole position, with Spanish team mate Carlos Sainz completing the podium at the Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium.

Golf-Mickelson, Woods remain in field for PGA Championship

Defending champion Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods were both listed on the PGA Championship field list released on Monday but their appearance in Tulsa, Oklahoma, next week for the year's second major remains up in the air. Mickelson announced in February that he was taking a break from golf after inflammatory comments he made about the Saudi-backed golf league surfaced while Woods has competed once, at last month's Masters, since his February 2021 car crash.

Tennis-Shapovalov calls for stricter measures against disruptive fans

Denis Shapovalov called for tennis officials to take a stronger stand against disruptive fans after he was heckled during his three-set win over local hope Lorenzo Sonego at the Italian Open on Monday. Shapovalov lost his cool, was handed a point penalty and was booed by the fans but he overcame all those distractions to beat Italy's Sonego 7-6(5) 3-6 6-3 in his opening match in Rome.

Tennis-Wawrinka wins first match in 15 months, Thiem remains winless in 2022

Three-times Grand Slam champion Stanislas Wawrinka won his first match in 15 months as he moved into the second round of the Italian Open while Dominic Thiem fell in the first round yet again to remain winless on the Tour this year. Wawrinka, who did not play for an entire year after undergoing two surgeries for a foot injury, was playing 14th seeded American Reilly Opelka and lost the first set before fighting back to win 3-6 7-5 6-2.

Tennis-Djokovic says 'special' Alcaraz is a firm favourite for French Open

World number one Novak Djokovic heaped praise on newly-crowned Madrid Open champion Carlos Alcaraz, saying that the Spanish teenager is a firm favourite for the French Open later this month. Alcaraz announced himself in Madrid when he played with a sore ankle but still dispatched three top five players -- Rafa Nadal, Djokovic and Alexander Zverev -- en route to his second Masters title, just days after his 19th birthday.

MLB Roundup: Jorge Alfaro's ninth-inning blast boosts Padres over Marlins

Pinch hitter Jorge Alfaro hit a two-out, three-run home run in the ninth inning Sunday afternoon to give the San Diego Padres a 3-2 walk-off victory at home over the Miami Marlins. Miami pitchers had shut out the Padres for 20 straight innings and had retired 11 straight batters when the Padres launched a game-winning rally against closer Cole Sulser. Jurickson Profar singled with one out in the ninth, which was just the Padres' sixth hit of the game.

Motor racing-Albon dyeing to score more points for Williams

Something was in the hair for Alexander Albon at the Miami Grand Prix as the Williams Formula One driver jokingly credited a splash of red dye for his second points scoring finish in three races. The British-born Thai racer turned up at last month's Australian Grand Prix with a fresh look and bagged a point in 10th.

Baseball-MLB to hold regular-season games in London in long-term partnership

Major League Baseball (MLB) will play regular-season games in London in 2023, 2024 and 2026 as part of a long-term strategic partnership with the city. The league agreed to hold "major events" in the UK capital over the next five years, MLB said in a joint announcement with London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Monday.

Baseball-Dodgers to wear gay pride caps for first time in June

The Los Angeles Dodgers will wear customized on-field pride caps for the first time when the organization celebrates its ninth annual LGBTQ+ night at Dodger Stadium on June 3, the team said on Monday. The "LA" lettering on the famous Dodger blue caps will be filled in with the rainbow colors of the gay pride flag.

Motor Racing-Andretti bid may test F1's love affair with America

Formula One just can't get enough of America and on Sunday the sport lapped up the celebrity-infused attention at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix, basking in finally having 'cracked' the U.S. market. When it comes to letting America's most famous racing family, Andretti, in on the action, however, the enthusiasm markedly wanes with the sport's cold commercial calculations coming to the fore.

