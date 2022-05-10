'Once a king, always a king': Harbhajan hails Bumrah for his five-for against KKR

After Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah achieved a five-for against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday, he garnered praises from the Indian cricket fraternity for his achievement. Bumrah registered his career-best bowling figures in the T20 format and ended his four-over spell at 5/10 against KKR, here at Dr DY Patil Stadium, on Monday.

"Once a king, always a king. What a phenomenal spell by @Jaspritbumrah93, Yaha form ki koi chinta nahi hai bhai," tweeted former Indian spinner, Harbhajan Singh. Meanwhile, Indian spinner Amit Mishra wrote, "There are many ways to drain your energy. One of them is to keep trying attacking a bowler like Bumrah. A proven superstar of Indian cricket once again showed what makes him a trustworthy pacer."

On the other hand, former Indian batter Yuvraj Singh praised the pacer and called him a 'match winner'. "Sorry what were you saying about @Jaspritbumrah93? Form is temporary class is forever Jassi jaisa koi nahi #matchwinner #MIvsKKR #IPL2022," tweeted Yuvraj.

Coming to the match, Bumrah's five-wicket haul was undone by clinical Kolkata Knight Riders as they defeated Mumbai Indians by 52 runs in their IPL 2022 match at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy here on Monday. Batting first, Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana's 43 each for Kolkata and a quick unbeaten 23 by Rinku Singh guided KKR to a respectable total of 165/9. For Mumbai, Bumrah bagged five wickets while Kumar Kartikeya picked up two wickets.

On the other hand, Pat Cummins bagged three wickets in one over to derail MI's hopes while Andre Russell bagged two to guide KKR to a comfortable 52 runs win. This is Rohit Sharma-led MI's ninth defeat in the ongoing 15th edition of the IPL. While for Kolkata, their 5th win in 12 matches have kept their 2022 campaign alive. (ANI)

