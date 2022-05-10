IPL 2022: 'We had our chance', reckons MI's Bumrah after loss against KKR

After facing a crushing defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah said the team will be looking forward to rectifying their mistakes and coming back stronger in the next season. Bumrah's five-wicket haul was undone by clinical Kolkata Knight Riders as they defeated Mumbai Indians by 52 runs in their IPL 2022 match at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy here on Monday.

"Always a good feeling to contribute but the important thing is for the team to win. We had our chance to do that but couldn't get it done. That's the way it is. I don't keep track of figures or goals, my aim is to stick to the process," said Jasprit Bumrah in a post-match presentation. "Sometimes you bowl well but don't get wickets. Can't get desperate. Just want to contribute in whatever way I can. Well, it's about rectifying our mistakes and doing better next season," he added.

Batting first, Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana's 43 each for Kolkata and a quick unbeaten 23 by Rinku Singh guided KKR to a respectable total of 165/9. For Mumbai, Bumrah bagged five wickets while Kumar Kartikeya picked up two wickets. On the other hand, Pat Cummins bagged three wickets in one over to derail MI's hopes while Andre Russell bagged two to guide KKR to a comfortable 52 runs win.

This is Rohit Sharma-led MI's ninth defeat in the ongoing 15th edition of the IPL. While for Kolkata, their 5th win in 12 matches have kept their 2022 campaign alive. (ANI)

