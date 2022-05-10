Left Menu

India to play 3 T20s at home against Australia in September

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 10-05-2022 10:09 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 10:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
India will gear up for the ICC T20 World Cup with a home series against Australia featuring three T20 internationals in September later this year.

According to a report in foxsports.com.au, ''Australia will play a number of white ball series with home games against Zimbabwe, New Zealand, West Indies, and England coming to either side of three T20s in India in September.'' The series will serve as a preparation for the showpiece event to be held in Australia in October and November this year.

Next year, Australia is also set to tour India for a four-Test tour in February and March.

India's next assignment is a five-match T20 series against South Africa at home from June 9 to 19, followed by a tour of Ireland for two T20Is. The Rohit Sharma-led side then takes on England in the rescheduled fifth and final Test, which was postponed last year due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp, on July 1.

The 'Men in Blue' are then scheduled to play a white-ball series including three T20s and as many ODIs against England.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

