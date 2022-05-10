Left Menu

Soccer-EFL chief says League Cup not under threat amid Champions League reforms

We are pretty much unique now in terms of major leagues," Parry told the BBC ahead of this week's talks on the reforms. English teams compete for both the FA Cup and the League Cup every season, but the scheduling and format of the latter has come in for criticism, especially with two-legged semi-finals adding to a congested calendar.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2022 10:31 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 10:25 IST
Soccer-EFL chief says League Cup not under threat amid Champions League reforms
Representative image

English Football League Chairman Rick Parry said the League Cup is not under threat amid potential scheduling issues due to the Champions League's looming expansion, though he added that he believes the competition format needs changes. European soccer's governing body UEFA last year made changes to its top continental club competition, approving a new format from the 2024-25 season with the group stages expanded to 36 teams from 32.

Instead of the current six matches, each team will compete in a minimum of 10 games against 10 different opponents, leading to a requirement of more midweek dates before Christmas, which could affect the League Cup program. "We are realistic. We clearly know 2024 is coming. UEFA doesn't really like League Cups. We are pretty much unique now in terms of major leagues," Parry told the BBC ahead of this week's talks on the reforms.

English teams compete for both the FA Cup and the League Cup every season, but the scheduling and format of the latter has come in for criticism, especially with two-legged semi-finals adding to a congested calendar. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said in 2020 that the League Cup should be scrapped to avoid congestion.

"I don't think the future of the competition is under threat," Parry said. "But it's whether we look at the time-tabling of it. Whether, for example, we have to consider single-leg semi-finals. Whether we have to look at the teams that clubs in Europe field.

"If discussions around the future of the EFL Cup are part of the broader discussion around redistribution and governance, so be it. But they can't take place in isolation. They have to be part of the total package."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
3
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India
4
Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022