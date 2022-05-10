Sports News Roundup: Golf-Mickelson, Woods remain in field for PGA Championship; Tennis-Nadal says his 'old machine' takes time to fire up and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Mickelson, Woods remain in field for PGA Championship

Defending champion Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods were both listed on the PGA Championship field list released on Monday but their appearance in Tulsa, Oklahoma, next week for the year's second major remains up in the air. Mickelson announced in February that he was taking a break from golf after inflammatory comments he made about the Saudi-backed golf league surfaced while Woods has competed once, at last month's Masters, since his February 2021 car crash.

Tennis-Nadal says his 'old machine' takes time to fire up

Rafa Nadal's return to action after more than a month out due to injury saw him lose to teenager Carlos Alcaraz in the Madrid quarter-finals but the 21-times Grand Slam champion always knew it would take some time for his "old machine" to fire up. The Spaniard, sidelined by a rib injury at Indian Wells in March, hopes to build momentum in Rome before launching his campaign for a 14th French Open crown.

Tennis-Shapovalov calls for stricter measures against disruptive fans

Denis Shapovalov called for tennis officials to take a stronger stand against disruptive fans after he was heckled during his three-set win over local hope Lorenzo Sonego at the Italian Open on Monday. Shapovalov lost his cool, was handed a point penalty and was booed by the fans but he overcame all those distractions to beat Italy's Sonego 7-6(5) 3-6 6-3 in his opening match in Rome.

Tennis-Wawrinka wins first match in 15 months, Thiem remains winless in 2022

Three-times Grand Slam champion Stanislas Wawrinka won his first match in 15 months as he moved into the second round of the Italian Open while Dominic Thiem fell in the first round yet again to remain winless on the Tour this year. Wawrinka, who did not play for an entire year after undergoing two surgeries for a foot injury, was playing 14th seeded American Reilly Opelka and lost the first set before fighting back to win 3-6 7-5 6-2.

Tennis-Refreshed Swiatek ready for a title defense in Rome

Iga Swiatek said she feels like a different player from a year ago and will go into her Italian Open title defense having cemented herself at the top of the women's game following a blistering start to the season. The 20-year-old, who went from being an unknown teenager to acquiring celebrity status after capturing a maiden Grand Slam title at the 2020 French Open, triumphed in Rome last year by hammering Karolina Pliskova 6-0 6-0 in the final.

NBA-Warriors coach Kerr tests positive for COVID-19

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday ahead of his squad's second-round playoff game against the visiting Memphis Grizzlies and will be replaced by assistant coach Mike Brown for the matchup. The Warriors hold a 2-1 lead over the Grizzlies in the best-of-seven series.

Baseball-MLB to hold regular-season games in London in a long-term partnership

Major League Baseball (MLB) will play regular-season games in London in 2023, 2024, and 2026 as part of a long-term strategic partnership with the city. The league agreed to hold "major events" in the UK capital over the next five years, MLB said in a joint announcement with London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Monday.

Soccer-CONMEBOL increases penalties for racism after spate of incidents

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) increased sanctions against clubs with players, officials and fans deemed guilty of racist behavior on Monday, taking action after a spate of unsavory incidents in its top club competitions. With immediate effect, any player or official found guilty of discrimination will be banned for a minimum of five games or two months, the confederation said.

Tennis-Evert completes chemotherapy treatment for ovarian cancer

Tennis great Chris Evert has completed her sixth and final chemotherapy session to treat stage 1 ovarian cancer, the former world number one said on Monday. The 18-time Grand Slam champion revealed she had been diagnosed with the disease in January.

Baseball-Dodgers to wear gay pride caps for first time in June

The Los Angeles Dodgers will wear customized on-field pride caps for the first time when the organization celebrates its ninth annual LGBTQ+ night at Dodger Stadium on June 3, the team said on Monday. The "LA" lettering on the famous Dodgerblue caps will be filled in with the rainbow colors of the gay pride flag.

