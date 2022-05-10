Left Menu

NZ's Henry Nicholls faces injury scare ahead of England tour

New Zealand batter Henry Nicholls suffered an injury scare shortly before the team's departure to England.

ANI | Mount Maunganui | Updated: 10-05-2022 11:12 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 11:12 IST
New Zealand batsman Henry Nicholls (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand batter Henry Nicholls suffered an injury scare shortly before the team's departure to England. Nicholls will undergo a scan on his right calf after picking up the injury during running drills in Mount Maunganui ahead of flying out at the weekend. Clarity on his availability is expected in the next day or so.

"He's having an MRI scan later today, so we'll know more after that as to the extent of it. But he's got it strapped up and I guess the next 24 to 48 hours will give us an indication of how serious that is," said New Zealand head coach Gary Stead as reported by ESPNcricinfo. Nicholls is a prominent part of the Kiwi's Test squad. He has made eight centuries in 46 matches with an average of 40.38.

New Zealand is all set to face England in a three-match Test series during June with the opening match beginning at Lord's on June 2. Both the teams will also face each other in two warm-up matches at the end of May. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

