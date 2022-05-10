Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Yankees' Nestor Cortes flirts with no-hitter; Tennis-Nadal says his 'old machine' takes time to fire up and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Yankees' Nestor Cortes flirts with no-hitter

Nestor Cortes came within five outs of a no-hitter before allowing a single to Eli White, and the New York Yankees pushed across a run in the eighth inning to beat the Texas Rangers 1-0 on Monday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. Anthony Rizzo hit an RBI double for the Yankees, who won for the 13th time in 15 games and joined the crosstown New York Mets as the second team in the majors with 20 wins.

Tennis-Nadal says his 'old machine' takes time to fire up

Rafa Nadal's return to action after more than a month out due to injury saw him lose to teenager Carlos Alcaraz in the Madrid quarter-finals but the 21-times Grand Slam champion always knew it would take some time for his "old machine" to fire up. The Spaniard, sidelined by a rib injury at Indian Wells in March, hopes to build momentum in Rome before launching his campaign for a 14th French Open crown.

Tennis-Shapovalov calls for stricter measures against disruptive fans

Denis Shapovalov called for tennis officials to take a stronger stand against disruptive fans after he was heckled during his three-set win over local hope Lorenzo Sonego at the Italian Open on Monday. Shapovalov lost his cool, was handed a point penalty and was booed by the fans but he overcame all those distractions to beat Italy's Sonego 7-6(5) 3-6 6-3 in his opening match in Rome.

Tennis-Wawrinka wins first match in 15 months, Thiem remains winless in 2022

Three-times Grand Slam champion Stanislas Wawrinka won his first match in 15 months as he moved into the second round of the Italian Open while Dominic Thiem fell in the first round yet again to remain winless on the Tour this year. Wawrinka, who did not play for an entire year after undergoing two surgeries for a foot injury, was playing 14th seeded American Reilly Opelka and lost the first set before fighting back to win 3-6 7-5 6-2.

NBA-Warriors coach Kerr tests positive for COVID-19

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday ahead of his squad's second-round playoff game against the visiting Memphis Grizzlies and will be replaced by assistant coach Mike Brown for the matchup. The Warriors hold a 2-1 lead over the Grizzlies in the best-of-seven series.

Baseball-MLB to hold regular-season games in London in a long-term partnership

Major League Baseball (MLB) will play regular-season games in London in 2023, 2024, and 2026 as part of a long-term strategic partnership with the city. The league agreed to hold "major events" in the UK capital over the next five years, MLB said in a joint announcement with London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Monday.

Soccer-CONMEBOL increases penalties for racism after a spate of incidents

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) increased sanctions against clubs with players, officials and fans deemed guilty of racist behavior on Monday, taking action after a spate of unsavory incidents in its top club competitions. With immediate effect, any player or official found guilty of discrimination will be banned for a minimum of five games or two months, the confederation said.

Tennis-Evert completes chemotherapy treatment for ovarian cancer

Tennis great Chris Evert has completed her sixth and final chemotherapy session to treat stage 1 ovarian cancer, the former world number one said on Monday. The 18-time Grand Slam champion revealed she had been diagnosed with the disease in January.

NHL roundup: Avs advance with sweep of Predators

Cale Makar and Andre Burakovsky each had a goal and two assists Monday as the Colorado Avalanche completed a sweep of the Nashville Predators with a 5-3 road victory in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series. The top overall seed in the Western Conference, Colorado became the first team to advance to the second round of this year's playoffs. The Predators, meanwhile, suffered the first postseason sweep in franchise history.

Baseball-Dodgers to wear gay pride caps for first time in June

The Los Angeles Dodgers will wear customized on-field pride caps for the first time when the organization celebrates its ninth annual LGBTQ+ night at Dodger Stadium on June 3, the team said on Monday. The "LA" lettering on the famous Dodgerblue caps will be filled in with the rainbow colors of the gay pride flag.

(With inputs from agencies.)