CSA drops all charges of misconduct against Boucher

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday dropped all charges of gross misconduct, including racism, against national coach Mark Boucher, less than a week before he was set to defend himself in a disciplinary hearing.

Boucher, a former wicketkeeper batter, was charged with racist behavior and also faced possible sacking from the coaching post after he was accused by ex-South Africa teammate Paul Adams of singing a song that had racially derogatory wording in meetings after matches in their playing days.

However, CSA said none of the charges were ''sustainable'' after Adams and former Proteas assistant coach Enoch Nkwe decided not to testify at next week's hearings.

The recent ruling in the Graeme Smith arbitration also fortified the conclusion that the charges against Boucher would be dismissed.

''The allegations of racism which were leveled against me were unjustified and have caused me considerable hurt and anguish,'' Boucher said in a statement.

''The last few months have been extremely difficult to endure for me and my family. I am glad that the process has finally come to an end and that CSA has accepted that the charges against me are unsustainable. ''I consider that the matter is now finalized and closed and I do not intend to make further statements on this matter. I look forward to continuing to focus on my job and to taking the Proteas men's team to even greater heights,'' Boucher added.

One of the best international wicketkeepers of his time, Boucher was handed a seven-page charge sheet in January by CSA, which accused him of gross misconduct and bringing the sport's apex body into disrepute through historical and current handling of racial issues. It was after CSA had received a report from the independent Social Justice & Nation-Building (SJN) in December last year, which made some ''tentative findings'' against Boucher.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)