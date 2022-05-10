Left Menu

Ex-England batter Graham Thorpe seriously ill in hospital

Former England batter and coach Graham Thorpe has been hospitalised with a serious illness, the countrys players union said on Tuesday.The 52-year-old Thorpe left his role in Englands coaching staff after the Ashes in January and has since accepted the job as head coach of Afghanistan.Graham Thorpe has recently fallen seriously ill and is currently in hospital receiving treatment, read a statement issued by the Professional Cricketers Association at the request of his family.His prognosis is unclear at this stage and we ask for privacy for him and his family at this time.

PTI | London | Updated: 10-05-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 17:44 IST
Ex-England batter Graham Thorpe seriously ill in hospital
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former England batter and coach Graham Thorpe has been hospitalised with a serious illness, the country's players' union said on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old Thorpe left his role in England's coaching staff after the Ashes in January and has since accepted the job as head coach of Afghanistan.

''Graham Thorpe has recently fallen seriously ill and is currently in hospital receiving treatment,'' read a statement issued by the Professional Cricketers' Association at the request of his family.

''His prognosis is unclear at this stage and we ask for privacy for him and his family at this time. Our thoughts are with Graham and his family.'' Thorpe played 100 tests for England, scoring 16 centuries, before retiring in 2005. He started his coaching career in Australia before joining the England and Wales Cricket Board as a batting coach.

He was an assistant coach for the men's team under Trevor Bayliss and Chris Silverwood. AP SSC SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
3
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
4
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022