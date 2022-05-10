Left Menu

Asia Cup Archery: India bag three gold, one bronze

PTI | Sulaimaniyah | Updated: 10-05-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 18:49 IST
Indian archers were all on target, bagging three gold and a bronze to open their account at the Asia Cup Leg 2 here on Tuesday.

It all began with Parneet Kaur, Aditi Swami and Saskhi Chaudhary clinching India's first gold medal of the continental meet, defeating Kazakhstan 204-201.

The men's team of Prathamesh Fuge, Rishabh Yadav and Jawkar Samadhan then followed it up with India's second gold when it downed Bangladeshi counterparts 224-218 in a lopsided final.

Samadhan also went on to bag his second medal when he overcame Sergey Khristich of Kazakhstan 147-145 in a tight bronze playoff.

Samadhan's bronze medal gave India a clean sweep in the compound men's individual section where Prathamesh Fuge and Rishabh Yadav will battle for the gold medal on Wednesday.

India bagged a third gold in the compound mixed team event when the duo of Fuge and Parneet Kaur downed Kazakh duo of Adel Zhexenbinova and Khristich 158-151.

On the concluding day on Wednesday, Indian archers are in the hunt for seven gold, two silver and one bronze medal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

