GT win toss, elect to bat against LSG

PTI | Pune | Updated: 10-05-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 19:28 IST
Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants in an Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday. GT made three changes, bringing in Matthew Wade, R Sai Kishore and Yash Dayal for Lockie Fergusson, Sai Sudharshan and Pradeep Sangwan. All-rounder Karan Sharma will make his IPL debut for LSG, coming in place of Ravi Bishnoi. The Teams: Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Karan Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan. Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

