Soccer-Manchester City reach agreement to sign Haaland from Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City have reached an agreement to sign striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund on July 1, the Premier League club said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player," City said https://www.mancity.com/news/mens/club-statement-erling-haaland-63787789.

