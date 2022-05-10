Left Menu

Soccer-Manchester City reach agreement to sign Haaland from Borussia Dortmund

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 20:04 IST
Soccer-Manchester City reach agreement to sign Haaland from Borussia Dortmund
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City have reached an agreement to sign striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund on July 1, the Premier League club said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player," City said https://www.mancity.com/news/mens/club-statement-erling-haaland-63787789.

