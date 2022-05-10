Left Menu

NBA-Bucks, Hawks to play two pre-season games in Abu Dhabi

"We look forward to visiting Abu Dhabi and furthering the league's goals of inspiring people through basketball," Bucks President Peter Feigin said in a news release. Atlanta Hawks Chief Executive Steve Koonin credited the NBA for its efforts to grow the game and said the experience of playing in Abu Dhabi will be both "incredibly memorable and impactful" for the team's players and staff.

NBA-Bucks, Hawks to play two pre-season games in Abu Dhabi
The reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks will play the first National Basketball Association pre-season games in the United Arab Emirates and the Arabian Gulf this October, the league said on Tuesday. The Bucks, whose roster includes two-times NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Hawks, who currently feature twice All-Star Trae Young, will meet on Oct. 6 and Oct. 8 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

