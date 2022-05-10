Soccer-Manchester City reach agreement to sign Haaland from Dortmund

Manchester City have reached an agreement to sign striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund on July 1, the Premier League club said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player," City said https://www.mancity.com/news/mens/club-statement-erling-haaland-63787789. City did not provide financial details of the deal but German media reported that the total cost of buying Haaland in a multi-year deal could exceed 300 million euros, including his salary, agent fees and bonuses.

The 21-year-old Norway striker's value has skyrocketed thanks to his prolific form at Dortmund after joining them from Austrian side Salzburg two years ago. Halaand scored 41 goals in as many games in all competitions last season.

($1 = 0.9507 euros)

