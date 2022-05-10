Left Menu

Manchester City confirm agreement to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland

Manchester City on Tuesday confirmed that the Premier League club have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of star striker Erling Haaland to the club on July 1.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 10-05-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 20:41 IST
Manchester City confirm agreement to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland (Photo: Twitter/Erling Haaland). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester City on Tuesday confirmed that the Premier League club have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of star striker Erling Haaland to the club on July 1. The transfer remains subject to the Club finalizing terms with the player. The deal for Haaland finally ends City's protracted hunt for a striker.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich were all linked with the Norwegian international but he will move to the Manchester side, where his father Alfie played in the early 2000s. The 21-year-old has scored 85 goals in 88 matches for Dortmund since joining from RB Salzburg in January 2020 for the Bundesliga giants.

Dortmund's last game of the season is Saturday's home match against Hertha Berlin where Haaland would have the opportunity to say his goodbyes to the Signal Iduna Park faithfuls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
3
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
4
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022