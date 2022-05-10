Left Menu

GT post 144 for 4 against LSG

PTI | Pune | Updated: 10-05-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 21:20 IST
GT post 144 for 4 against LSG
  • Country:
  • India

Opting to bat, Gujarat Titans scored 144 for four in their Indian Premier League match against Lucknow Super Giants here on Tuesday.

Opener Shubman Gill top-scored for the Titans with a with 63 not out off 49 balls while David Miller chipped in with 26.

For LSG, Avesh Khan took two wickets for 26 runs while Mohsin Khan and Jason Holder got one each. Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans: 144 for 4 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 63 not out; Avesh Khan 2/26).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
3
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
4
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022