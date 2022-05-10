Sports News Roundup: Hawks to play two pre-season games in Abu Dhabi; Flames' Jacob Markstrom among 3 first-time Vezina finalists and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Josh Naylor (8 RBIs), Guardians stun White Sox in 11

Josh Naylor went 3-for-5 with two home runs and eight RBIs, including a go-ahead, three-run blast in the 11th inning and a tying grand slam in the ninth, as the visiting Cleveland Guardians used a late eruption to defeat the Chicago White Sox 12-9 on Monday night. Chicago pitching limited Cleveland to one run in the Guardians' first seven times at-bat but was unable to maintain an 8-2, ninth-inning lead as the White Sox saw their winning streak stopped at six.

UK's "WAGatha Christie" soccer wives libel trial kicks off

A libel trial pitting the wives of two former England soccer strikers Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy kicked off on Tuesday, a battle mixing glamour, amateur sleuthing and a sting operation which has gripped the media and public. The case involves Coleen Rooney, 36, the wife of former England ace Wayne who holds the record for the most international goals for his country, and Rebekah Vardy, whose husband Jamie has also played and scored for the national side

Cricket-Thorpe hospitalised after falling "seriously ill"

Former England batsman and coach Graham Thorpe has fallen "seriously ill" and has been admitted to a hospital to receive treatment, the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) said on Tuesday. Thorpe, who played 100 tests for England between 1993-2005, had taken up coaching since retirement and was named head coach of the Afghanistan senior men's team in March.

Soccer-Manchester City reach agreement to sign Haaland from Dortmund

Manchester City have reached an agreement to sign Norwegian striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund on July 1, the two clubs announced on Tuesday. "The transfer remains subject to the club finalising terms with the player," City said https://www.mancity.com/news/mens/club-statement-erling-haaland-63787789.

NFL-Brady to join Fox Sports as lead analyst when NFL career ends

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will join Fox Sports as its lead analyst when the seven-times Super Bowl champion's glittering National Football League career ends, the network said on Tuesday. The long-term agreement has Brady calling games with play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt and serving as an ambassador for the network, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives, the network said in a tweet.

NBA-Bucks, Hawks to play two pre-season games in Abu Dhabi

The reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks will play the first National Basketball Association pre-season games in the United Arab Emirates and the Arabian Gulf this October, the league said on Tuesday. The Bucks, whose roster includes two-times NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Hawks, who currently feature twice All-Star Trae Young, will meet on Oct. 6 and Oct. 8 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Cricket-Cricket Australia monitor situation in Sri Lanka ahead of tour

Cricket Australia is monitoring the unrest in Sri Lanka but is confident the national team's seven-week tour of the island will go ahead as scheduled in June and July, the governing body said on Tuesday. Seven people died and more than 200 were injured on Monday as thousands defied a curfew to protest against the government of the Indian Ocean nation, which is battling the worst economic crisis in its history.

Flames' Jacob Markstrom among 3 first-time Vezina finalists

Goaltenders Jacob Markstrom of the Calgary Flames, Juuse Saros of the Nashville Predators and Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers have been named the finalists for the 2021-22 Vezina Trophy. The award is given annually to the goaltender "adjudged to be the best at his position," according to the NHL. They all are first-time finalists.

Cycling-Kaemna wins Giro stage four, Lopez takes pink jersey

Lennard Kaemna of Bora-Hansgrohe rode to victory on the first mountain stage of the Giro d'Italia, pipping new race leader Juan Pedro Lopez in a sprint to the finish on Tuesday. The fourth stage was a 172-kilometre ride from Avola to Etna-Nicolosi after a rest day and the two riders were out in front with a kilometre to go before the Spaniard made a mistake on the final turn to hand Kaemna the stage win.

Tennis-Portuguese chair umpire banned for life for match fixing

Portuguese chair umpire Daniel Zeferino has been banned from tennis for life after being found guilty of match fixing and helping betters, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Tuesday. The London-based agency said Zeferino had been 'manipulating' scores inputted into his electronic scoring device at an ITF M15 event in 2020, facilitating 'guaranteed wins' by betters on those points.

