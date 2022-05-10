Left Menu

Shakib Al Hasan tests positive for COVID-19, ruled out of first test against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the first test against Sri Lanka to be held at Chattogram, after being tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 10-05-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 22:55 IST
Shakib Al Hasan tests positive for COVID-19, ruled out of first test against Sri Lanka
Shakib Al Hasan. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the first test against Sri Lanka to be held at Chattogram, after being tested positive for COVID-19. As per ESPNCricinfo, the star all-rounder tested positive for the disease in a PCR and a rapid antigen test, which were a pre-requisite for joining the team. This is the fifth test Hasan will miss out on since playing one against Pakistan last year in December. He had skipped the New Zealand series due to personal reasons and then South Africa tests due to an illness in family. Ever since his return to the national side after his one-year ban, he has only featured in three out of eleven tests played by his side.

He will now recover in self-isolation and will be re-tested. Bangladesh have not named a replacement immediately. Shakib's absence in Chattogram will be a major blow to the side, which is already without the services of Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taskin Ahmed. Though Shoriful Islam is in the Test squad, but his participation is subject to a fitness test before the game.

Bangladesh will play Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series, with the first test scheduled on May 15 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Italy to hold boar cull around Rome to stem African swine fever; Analysis-Test, test, test? Scientists question costly mass COVID checks and more

Health News Roundup: Italy to hold boar cull around Rome to stem African swi...

 Global
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander detects biggest marsquake yet

NASA’s InSight Mars lander detects biggest marsquake yet

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022