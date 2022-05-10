Shakib Al Hasan tests positive for COVID-19, ruled out of first test against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the first test against Sri Lanka to be held at Chattogram, after being tested positive for COVID-19. As per ESPNCricinfo, the star all-rounder tested positive for the disease in a PCR and a rapid antigen test, which were a pre-requisite for joining the team. This is the fifth test Hasan will miss out on since playing one against Pakistan last year in December. He had skipped the New Zealand series due to personal reasons and then South Africa tests due to an illness in family. Ever since his return to the national side after his one-year ban, he has only featured in three out of eleven tests played by his side.

He will now recover in self-isolation and will be re-tested. Bangladesh have not named a replacement immediately. Shakib's absence in Chattogram will be a major blow to the side, which is already without the services of Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taskin Ahmed. Though Shoriful Islam is in the Test squad, but his participation is subject to a fitness test before the game.

Bangladesh will play Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series, with the first test scheduled on May 15 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. (ANI)

