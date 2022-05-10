Left Menu

Soccer-Arsenal to face Everton at home of NFL's Baltimore Ravens

English Premier League clubs Arsenal and Everton will play a pre-season match in July at the home of the National Football League's Baltimore Ravens, the teams announced on Tuesday.

Soccer-Arsenal to face Everton at home of NFL's Baltimore Ravens

English Premier League clubs Arsenal and Everton will play a pre-season match in July at the home of the National Football League's Baltimore Ravens, the teams announced on Tuesday. Billed as the Charm City Match, due to the city's nickname, the July 16 game will kick off Arsenal's three-match tour to the east coast of the United States with the other matches taking place in Florida later that month.

Everton, who have made eight pre-season visits to the United States since 2004, will follow the Arsenal clash with a July 20 game in Minneapolis against Major League Soccer's Minnesota United. The Arsenal-Everton match will kick off at 7 p.m. ET (2300 GMT) inside of the 70,000-capacity stadium that held its first soccer game in 2009 when Premier League side Chelsea faced Italian club AC Milan.

