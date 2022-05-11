Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Djokovic advances in Rome with number one spot on the line

Novak Djokovic kicked off his quest for a sixth Italian Open title and the defence of his world number one ranking with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Aslan Karatsev in the second round on Tuesday. Top seed Djokovic, who received a bye into the second round, is still seeking his first title of the year.

Soccer-Liverpool stay in title hunt with Villa win

Sadio Mane headed the winner as Liverpool came from a goal down to edge Aston Villa 2-1 on Tuesday and keep alive their hopes of reclaiming the Premier League title from leaders Manchester City. The win moved Liverpool level with City on 86 points in the standings, but the champions have a game in hand which takes place on Wednesday when they travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Soccer-Manchester City reach agreement to sign Haaland from Dortmund

Manchester City have reached an agreement to sign Norwegian striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund on July 1, the two clubs announced on Tuesday. "The transfer remains subject to the club finalising terms with the player," City said https://www.mancity.com/news/mens/club-statement-erling-haaland-63787789.

Soccer-Arsenal to face Everton at home of NFL's Baltimore Ravens

English Premier League clubs Arsenal and Everton will play a pre-season match in July at the home of the National Football League's Baltimore Ravens, the teams announced on Tuesday. Billed as the Charm City Match, due to the city's nickname, the July 16 game will kick off Arsenal's three-match tour to the east coast of the United States with the other matches taking place in Florida later that month.

NFL-Brady to join Fox Sports as lead analyst when NFL career ends

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will join Fox Sports as its lead analyst when the seven-times Super Bowl champion's glittering National Football League career ends, the network said on Tuesday. The long-term agreement has Brady calling games with play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt and serving as an ambassador for the network, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives, the network said in a tweet.

NBA-Bucks, Hawks to play two pre-season games in Abu Dhabi

The reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks will play the first National Basketball Association pre-season games in the United Arab Emirates and the Arabian Gulf this October, the league said on Tuesday. The Bucks, whose roster includes two-times NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Hawks, who currently feature twice All-Star Trae Young, will meet on Oct. 6 and Oct. 8 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Tennis-Raducanu retires in Rome as back injury persists, Jabeur survives early scare

Briton Emma Raducanu was unable to overcome a back injury which forced her to retire from her first round match against Bianca Andreescu at the Italian Open on Tuesday. Raducanu, who had also struggled with a back injury during her previous tournament in Madrid and a hip injury earlier this year, was trailing 6-2 2-1 when she called it quits.

NBA-Grizzlies guard Morant doubtful for remainder of postseason

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has a bone bruise in his right knee and is doubtful to return for the remainder of the postseason, the team said on Tuesday. The explosive All-Star is expected to make a full recovery, the team added in a statement following Morant's MRI.

Soccer-Brazil's Debinha picks up second straight Challenge Cup MVP honors

Brazilian Debinha collected her second straight National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Challenge Cup MVP honors on Tuesday, after leading the North Carolina Courage to their first title in the standalone tournament. The midfielder recorded goals in five straight matches during the tournament and an assist in Saturday's 2-1 final over the Washington Spirit.

Motor racing-ESPN says Miami Grand Prix set U.S. record for live F1 telecast

Last Sunday's inaugural Miami Grand Prix set a record for a live telecast of Formula One in the United States with an average viewership of 2.6 million, broadcaster ESPN said on Tuesday. The coverage of the race, won by Red Bull's Dutch world champion Max Verstappen, peaked at an average 2.9 million, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)