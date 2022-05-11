Left Menu

Golf-PGA Tour denies players' requests to compete in LIV event

The PGA Tour has rejected requests from players who had hoped to play the first Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series event in London next month, media outlets reported Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2022 05:55 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 05:55 IST
Golf-PGA Tour denies players' requests to compete in LIV event

The PGA Tour has rejected requests from players who had hoped to play the first Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series event in London next month, media outlets reported Tuesday. The new series offers super-sized prize funds and presents a potential rift between golf's top players and tournament organisers.

Greg Norman, CEO of LIV, said Tuesday the event had secured an additional $2 billion in funding ahead of its first-ever tournament. Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood were among the players who had requested a release to play but the PGA Tour has moved to stop its top talent from participating, according to Golf Week https://golfweek.usatoday.com/2022/05/10/pga-tour-denies-permission-to-play-saudi-event, denying requests on Tuesday afternoon, citing a conflict with the RBC Canadian Open.

The PGA Tour did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Mickelson announced in February he was taking time away from golf after a firestorm erupted over comments he made about the Saudi Arabian regime and the new golf league.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Italy to hold boar cull around Rome to stem African swine fever; Analysis-Test, test, test? Scientists question costly mass COVID checks and more

Health News Roundup: Italy to hold boar cull around Rome to stem African swi...

 Global
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander detects biggest marsquake yet

NASA’s InSight Mars lander detects biggest marsquake yet

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022