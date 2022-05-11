IPL 2022: 'Good learning for us' admits LSG skipper KL Rahul after team's debacle against GT

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul said that facing such a terrible defeat against Gujarat Titans, is good learning for his team as they were unable to capitalize on their bowlers' performance. Gujarat Titans bowled out LSG for 82 in just 13.5 overs in a low-scoring match in which they had scored 144/4 in 20 overs, here at the MCA Stadium, on Tuesday.

"It looked like a tricky wicket, that's how it's played here for the last 2 or 3 games that we have played here. We knew it was a low-scoring game, we knew it was a tricky and challenging pitch, and we bowled really well. Restricting a team under 150 on any pitch is commendable and the bowlers did their job. We should have batted a lot better. Some poor shot selections, a run-out didn't help, good learning for us, hopefully, we can learn from a loss like this," said KL Rahul in a post-match presentation. "Sometimes you need a little bit of a reminder to keep turning up every game and keep trying to do our best. These low totals, you want to make use of the powerplay. For me and Quinton, it was about getting the team off to a good start, not necessarily getting off to a 60-run powerplay but to get to at least 35 or 45 without losing too many wickets would have been an ideal. We knew the pitch was going to grip a bit and scoring runs after the powerplay might be a bit difficult. We took a couple of chances and that didn't come off," he added.

After posting a target of 145 runs, Gujarat completely dominated the innings as Rashid Khan registered the figures of 4/24 while Yash Dayal and Sai Kishore scalped two wickets, which bundled out LSG at 82, and provided a victory to GT by 62 runs. GT have 18 points with nine wins out of 12 IPL matches they have played. GT have made it to the playoffs in their first outing in IPL. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)