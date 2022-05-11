Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea's Rudiger to join Real Madrid: Sky Sports

Sanctions imposed by the British government on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich following Russia's invasion of Ukraine means the club cannot hand out contracts or buy new players. Chelsea confirmed last week that terms have been agreed with a consortium led by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and backed by Clearlake Capital over the 4.25 billion pounds ($5.24 billion) acquisition of the London club.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2022 10:26 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 10:25 IST
Representative image

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has agreed to join Spanish champions Real Madrid on a four-year deal when his contract expires at the end of the season, Sky Sports reported. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said last month that the 29-year-old German would leave the club.

Rudiger joined Chelsea from AS Roma in 2017 and won the FA Cup, Champions League, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup, and Club World Cup at the London side. Sanctions imposed by the British government on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich following Russia's invasion of Ukraine mean the club cannot hand out contracts or buy new players.

Chelsea confirmed last week that terms have been agreed with a consortium led by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and backed by Clearlake Capital over the 4.25 billion pounds ($5.24 billion) acquisition of the London club. The proposal has been sent to the government and Premier League for approval.

($1 = 0.8115 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

