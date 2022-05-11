Left Menu

Uber Cup 2022: India lose to South Korea 5-0 in their final group clash

After registering two back-to-back wins, Team India crashed 5-0 against South Korea in their final group clash of the ongoing Uber Cup 2022 in Bangkok, on Wednesday.

After registering two back-to-back wins, Team India crashed 5-0 against South Korea in their final group clash of the ongoing Uber Cup 2022 in Bangkok, on Wednesday. In the Group D match, World No. 7 PV Sindhu fell prey to An Se-young, as she got completely dominated in both the games. Sindhu lost in her outing by 15-21, 14-21, in a match that lasted 42 minutes.

In the second clash, the women's doubles pair of Shruti Mishra and Simran Singhi got thrashed by Lee So-hee and Shin Seung-chan 13-21, 12-21, in a 39-minute match. locked horns with Kim Ga-Eun in the third match and got outplayed by 10-21, 10-21. Then, the duo of Tanisha Crasto and Treesa Jolly lost to Kim Hye-jeong and Kong Hee-yong, 14-21, 11-21, in a match that lasted for 36 minutes.

In the final clash, Ashmita Chaliha went against Sim Yu-jin but India's losing streak continued as she ended the game at 18-21, 17-21. Earlier, Team India had convincingly won against Canada and USA and reserved their place in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Uber Cup 2022. (ANI)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

