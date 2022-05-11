Sports News Roundup: NHL roundup: Kings nip Oilers in OT for 3-2 edge; Tennis-Djokovic advances in Rome with the number one spot on the line and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Kings nip Oilers in OT for 3-2 edge

Adrian Kempe scored two goals, including the game-winner 1:12 into overtime, to give the visiting Los Angeles Kings a 5-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series on Tuesday night. Kempe, who also had an assist, took control of the puck in the neutral zone and then rushed up the right-wing and cut inside a diving Duncan Keith and slid a forehand shot around the right pad of goaltender Mike Smith for the game-winner.

Tennis-Djokovic advances in Rome with the number one spot on the line

Novak Djokovic kicked off his quest for a sixth Italian Open title and the defense of his world number one ranking with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Aslan Karatsev in the second round on Tuesday. Top seed Djokovic, who received a bye into the second round, is still seeking his first title of the year.

Soccer-Liverpool stay in title hunt with Villa win

Sadio Mane headed the winner as Liverpool came from a goal down to edge Aston Villa 2-1 on Tuesday and keep alive their hopes of reclaiming the Premier League title from leaders Manchester City. The win moved Liverpool level with City on 86 points in the standings, but the champions have a game in hand which takes place on Wednesday when they travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

NFL-Brady to join Fox Sports as lead analyst when NFL career ends

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will join Fox Sports as its lead analyst when the seven-times Super Bowl champion's glittering National Football League career ends, the network said on Tuesday. The long-term agreement has Brady calling games with play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt and serving as an ambassador for the network, particularly with respect to the client and promotional initiatives, the network said in a tweet.

MLB Roundup: Angels rookie Reid Detmers no-hits Rays

Making just the 11th start of his career, 22-year-old rookie Reid Detmers pitched a no-hitter Tuesday night as the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 12-0 in Anaheim, Calif. The left-hander faced only 28 batters, one over the minimum. No Tampa Bay player reached base until Taylor Walls drew a walk in the sixth inning, but Detmers (2-1) got out of the inning by forcing Kevin Kiermaier to ground into a double play.

Tennis-Raducanu retires in Rome as back injury persists, Jabeur survives early scare

Briton Emma Raducanu was unable to overcome a back injury that forced her to retire from her first-round match against Bianca Andreescu at the Italian Open on Tuesday. Raducanu, who had also struggled with a back injury during her previous tournament in Madrid and a hip injury earlier this year, was trailing 6-2 2-1 when she called it quits.

Golf-PGA Tour denies players' requests to compete in the Saudi-backed LIV event

The PGA Tour on Tuesday rejected requests from players for authorization to play the first Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series event in London next month. The new series, which offers the promise of super-sized prize money, is set to begin June 9 and would conflict with the RBC Canadian Open, a PGA Tour official told the players in an email reviewed by Reuters.

NBA-Grizzlies guard Morant doubtful for the remainder of the postseason

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has a bone bruise in his right knee and is doubtful to return for the remainder of the postseason, the team said on Tuesday. The explosive All-Star is expected to make a full recovery, the team added in a statement following Morant's MRI.

Soccer-Brazil's Debinha picks up second straight Challenge Cup MVP honors

Brazilian Debinha collected her second straight National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Challenge Cup MVP honors on Tuesday, after leading the North Carolina Courage to their first title in the standalone tournament. The midfielder recorded goals in five straight matches during the tournament and an assist in Saturday's 2-1 final over the Washington Spirit.

Motor racing-ESPN says Miami Grand Prix set U.S. record for live F1 telecast

Last Sunday's inaugural Miami Grand Prix set a record for a live telecast of Formula One in the United States with an average viewership of 2.6 million, broadcaster ESPN said on Tuesday. The coverage of the race, won by Red Bull's Dutch world champion Max Verstappen, peaked at an average of 2.9 million, it added.

