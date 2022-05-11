Left Menu

SAI grants Rs 1 cr to AAI to conduct Para Asian Archery Championship in Delhi

Sports Authority of India (SAI) has granted Rs 1 crore to the Archery Association of India (AAI) as a financial grant-in-aid for conducting the Asian Para Archery Championship in Delhi's Yamuna Sports Complex.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 17:11 IST
SAI grants Rs 1 cr to AAI to conduct Para Asian Archery Championship in Delhi
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sports Authority of India (SAI) has granted Rs 1 crore to the Archery Association of India (AAI) as a financial grant-in-aid for conducting the Asian Para Archery Championship in Delhi's Yamuna Sports Complex.

The championship will be begin from May 31 till June 6 this year.

The grant will be non-recurring in nature and it can be utilised for boarding, lodging, transportation, rent of playfields, equipment cost, prize money, hosting and competition sanction fee and event insurance among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
3
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022