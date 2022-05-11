Golf-Bjorn named Team Europe's vice captain for 2023 Ryder Cup
Team Europe captain Henrik Stenson named Denmark's Thomas Bjorn as his first vice-captain on Wednesday for next year's Ryder Cup which will be played in Rome. Bjorn has represented Europe three times as a player, four times as a vice-captain and captained the team to victory in the 2018 edition in Paris. "I have known Thomas for my whole career.
Team Europe captain Henrik Stenson named Denmark's Thomas Bjorn as his first vice-captain on Wednesday for next year's Ryder Cup which will be played in Rome. Bjorn has represented Europe three times as a player, four times as a vice-captain and captained the team to victory in the 2018 edition in Paris.
"I have known Thomas for my whole career. I trust him implicitly and I know any advice he will give me will be honest and direct," said Stenson, who was named captain last month. "He will not simply tell me what he thinks I want to hear and that will be important, so I'm delighted to have him as my first vice-captain for Rome."
Bjorn was the first Dane to represent Europe in the biennial competition in 1997. In 2018, Stenson was one of Bjorn's 12 players in their 17 1/2–10 1/2 victory over the United States. "I'm delighted to be part of the whole Ryder Cup experience once again. I probably thought that after 2018 that was it for me," Bjorn said.
"But Henrik called me to talk about captaincy in general and that led into him asking me if I wanted to do another stint as vice-captain, which I agreed to. I'm excited to work with him." The United States won the last Ryder Cup in Wisconsin last year. Europe have not lost a Ryder Cup on home soil since a 15-13 defeat at The Belfry in 1993.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Henrik Stenson
- The United States
- Wisconsin
- Denmark
- Dane
- Ryder Cup
- Europe
- Thomas
- Ryder
- Rome
- Paris
ALSO READ
South Korea key for Europe to manage fallout from China-U.S. rivalry, report says
When rules-based order was challenged in Asia, Europe advised us to do more trade: Jaishankar
Ukraine says Russian rockets flew over Europe's biggest nuclear power plant
European stocks bounce back on earnings support
European stocks slide with eyes on U.S. tech earnings