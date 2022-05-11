Left Menu

Berlin to host UEFA Euro 2024 final, opening game to take place in Munich

The UEFA Executive Committee has approved the match schedule for UEFA Euro 2024, which will take place across ten cities in Germany from June 14 to July 14, 2024.

ANI | Vienna | Updated: 11-05-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 18:56 IST
Berlin to host UEFA Euro 2024 final, opening game to take place in Munich
Euro 2024 trophy (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Austria

The UEFA Executive Committee has approved the match schedule for UEFA Euro 2024, which will take place across ten cities in Germany from June 14 to July 14, 2024. The opening game of Euro 2024 will take place at the Munich Football Arena, and the final will be held at the Olympiastadion Berlin.

Hosts Germany will be the first team in Group A and will play the opening game at the Munich Football Arena on June 14, 2024. Further fixtures and kick-off times will be announced around the final draw on 2 December 2023 at the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg. The qualifying draw takes place on October 9, 2022, at the Festhalle Frankfurt. For the first time, sustainability has been included as a criterion in the tournament regulations and, as a consequence, three clusters of venues have been established: 'North/North-East' (Berlin, Hamburg, Leipzig), 'West' (Dortmund, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Cologne) and 'South' (Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart).

Matches in each group will take place only across two clusters, which will reduce travel distances for teams and fans between the host cities, and favours team delegations travelling by train or bus from their basecamps to the match venues during the group stage. The full tournament regulations will be available on UEFA.com on May 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
3
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022