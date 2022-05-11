Left Menu

Sri Lanka announce women's squad for white-ball tour of Pakistan

The Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee on Wednesday selected the 15-member squad to take part in the upcoming Sri Lanka Women's Team Tour of Pakistan.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 11-05-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 20:11 IST
Sri Lanka announce women's squad for white-ball tour of Pakistan
SL women's team (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee on Wednesday selected the 15-member squad to take part in the upcoming Sri Lanka Women's Team Tour of Pakistan. SLC also named an additional five players on standby. The two sides will first play three T20Is, followed by as many ODIs between May 24 and June 5, in Karachi.

The three ODIs will form a part of the ICC Women's Championship 2022-25 in which Pakistan finished fifth in the last cycle, ahead of New Zealand, West Indies and Sri Lanka. The visitors finished at the bottom of the pile and will be hoping to better their performances in the upcoming cycle. All the matches will be played at Karachi's Southend Club - Pakistan's first international series at the venue since they hosted West Indies for three T20Is in December 2018.

Sri Lanka squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Imesha Dulani, Prasadani Weerakkody, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Sachini Nisansala, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, and Anushka Sanjeewani Standby players: Kawya Kavindi, Rashmi de Silva, Sathya Sandeepani, Malsha Shehani, Tharika Sewwandi

Fixtures: 24 May - 1st T20I, 26 May - 2nd T20I, and 28 May - 3rd T20I. 1 Jun - 1st ODI, 3 Jun - 2nd ODI, and 5 Jun - 3rd ODI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
3
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022