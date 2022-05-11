Left Menu

Tutu Bose back as Mohun Bagan AC president

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-05-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 20:17 IST
Tutu Bose back as Mohun Bagan AC president
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran administrator Swapan Sadhan 'Tutu' Bose was re-elected as the president of Mohun Bagan Athletic Club at its executive committee meeting, here on Wednesday.

First elected as the president in 1989-90, Bose had held the post for 28 years before stepping down in June 2017 citing ''health reasons''.

Speculations had been rife about who would become the club president with former India defender and Mohun Bagan legend Subrata Bhattacharya's name doing the rounds.

But putting speculation was put to rest as Bose was back at the helm after a gap of five years.

''I am old and battling many ailments but with the love and affection of the club members and supporters for whom I am always the evergreen youth, I shall continue to serve the club with all dedication. I convey my love and best wishes to everyone,'' Bose said in a statement issued by general secretary Debashis Dutta.

''I am both happy and humbled by the decision of the newly elected committee of the Mohun Bagan Club to offer me the responsibility of president,'' he added.

The club further decided to renovate and upgrade the VVIP box with an elevator facility.

''The lawn will be rebuilt and beautified in the honour of the 1911 IFA Shield Winning Team,'' it stated.

In another decision, former India athlete Soma Biswas was selected as their athletics team convener.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
3
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022