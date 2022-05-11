12th HI Senior Women National C'ship: Chandigarh, Assam, Chhattisgarh register wins

The 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2022 saw thrilling Hockey action on Day Six in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. The first game of the day saw Hockey Chandigarh face off against Hockey Bihar in Pool A match. Monika (3'), Sonu (14'), Kavita (17'), Captain Rajani (26'), Priyanka (43'), and Rajani Waskale (59') scored goals for Hockey Chandigarh to help their team pick up a 6-2 win. Nutan Topno (10') and Nusrat Khatoon (30') scored the two goals for Hockey Bihar.

In the second game of the day, Assam Hockey played off against Hockey Bengal in the Pool B match. Priyanshi Singh (9', 12', 40') starred for Assam Hockey in the match, scoring a hat-trick. Captain Elina Tigga (19', 35') also scored a brace in the match, while Milka Surin (26'), and Miximi (60') scored one goal each as Assam Hockey beat Hockey Bengal 8-0. In the third game of the day, Chhattisgarh Hockey faced off against Tripura Hockey in the Pool C match. Anjali Mahto (19', 48', 56') scored a hat-trick in the match, as she helped her team take the lead. Leena Kosare (5', 23') also scored a brace, while Rushali Kashyap (12'), and Captain Pooja Yadav (49') scored one goal each, helping Chhattisgarh Hockey beat Tripura Hockey 7-1. Priya (58') scored the sole goal for Tripura Hockey.

In the fourth game of the day, Hockey Rajasthan faced off against Hockey Uttarakhand in a Pool D match. Reena Kanwar Balawat (28', 36') scored a brace in the match. Nidhi Chanderia (52') scored the third goal as Hockey Rajasthan beat Hockey Uttarakhand 3-1. Monika Chand (19') scored the sole goal for Hockey Uttarakhand. The Pool E match between Hockey Andhra Pradesh and Le Puducherry Hockey is yet to be played. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)