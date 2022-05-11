Left Menu

Soccer-Watford appoint Forest Green coach Edwards to succeed Hodgson

"We're disappointed that our support, loyalty and honesty towards Rob has been repaid in this way -- with negotiations taking place behind our backs," Rovers said in a statement. "We had no contact from Watford, from whom we might expect less, but in any event this kind of behaviour gives football a bad name.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 21:16 IST
Soccer-Watford appoint Forest Green coach Edwards to succeed Hodgson

Watford have appointed Forest Green Rovers coach Rob Edwards as their new manager following the conclusion of this season, the relegated Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Edwards will succeed Roy Hodgson who joined Watford on a short term contract in January but failed to keep them in the top flight, with their demotion to the second-tier Championship sealed this past weekend following a defeat by Crystal Palace. "Rob had a contractual provision allowing him to leave Forest Green Rovers at any time to discuss employment opportunities at other clubs and the Hornets are delighted to confirm our discussions concluded today," Watford said in a statement.

However, earlier in the day League Two (fourth tier) side Forest Green said the Englishman was approached by Watford without informing the club. "We're disappointed that our support, loyalty and honesty towards Rob has been repaid in this way -- with negotiations taking place behind our backs," Rovers said in a statement.

"We had no contact from Watford, from whom we might expect less, but in any event this kind of behaviour gives football a bad name. "We thank Rob for all his work at FGR, forgive him the manner of his departure and wish him well."

Watford, who have had three different managers this season, will finish the season in the bottom two along with Norwich City.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
3
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022