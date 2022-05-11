Left Menu

DC restrict RR to 160/6

PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 11-05-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 21:30 IST
Rajasthan Royals scored 160 for six against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

Invited to bat, Ravichandran Ashwin scored 50 off 38 balls, while Devdutt Padikkal (48) missed out on a half-century.

Mitchell Marsh (2/25), Anrich Nortje (2/39) and Chetan Sakariya (2/23) were the wicket-takers for the Capitals.

