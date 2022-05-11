Left Menu

IPL 2022: Top knocks by Ashwin, Padikkal guide RR to 160/6 against DC

Top knocks by Ravichandran Ashwin and Devdutt Padikkal provided Rajasthan Royals with a total of 160/6, at the end of the first innings against Delhi Capitals, here at Dr DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-05-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 21:42 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin (Photo: IPL/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Top knocks by Ravichandran Ashwin and Devdutt Padikkal provided Rajasthan Royals with a total of 160/6, at the end of the first innings against Delhi Capitals, here at Dr DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday. Ashwin smashed 50 runs off 38 balls, while Padikkal scored 48 runs off 30 balls, and gave Rajasthan a strong hand in the first innings. For DC, Chetan Sakariya, Anrich Nortje and Mitchell Marsh bagged two wickets each.

Put to bat, Rajasthan had a rough start as their opening batter Jos Buttler fell prey to Chetan Sakariya after only scoring 7 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin was promoted to number three to join hands with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal to keep the scoreboard moving. The duo stitched a great partnership and took their team's total beyond the 50-run mark in the 8th over of the innings. In the 9th over Mitchell Marsh gave a big blow to RR as he dismissed Jaiswal for 19 runs. Jaiswal's wicket invited Devdutt Padikkal to the crease and the latter smashed Mitchell Marsh for 8 runs. Ashwin brought up his maiden half-century in just 37 balls, while Padikkal gave a strong stand to him from the other end. They took Rajasthan's score to 107/2 in 14 overs.

Mitchell Marsh was brought back into the attack and the pacer gave his team a big breakthrough as dismissed the well-set batter Ashwin for 50 runs. RR skipper Sanju Samson then joined Padikkal on the crease to set up a big score and keep their team's scoreboard moving. Padikkal smashed the DC bowlers all around the ground. RR skipper could not stand longer on the ground and fell prey to Anrich Nortje after only scoring six runs. Young batter Riyan Parag came to the crease to steady his team's batting lineup. the duo of Parag and Padikkal smashed Nortje for 14 runs in a one over. In the 17th over of the innings, Chetan Sakariya was brought back into the bowling attack and he delivered an amazing spell of 7 runs with the wicket of Riyan Parag.

Rassie van der Dussen then joined Padikkal on the crease to remove some pressure from the team. In the 19th over well-set batter, Padikkal fell prey to Nortje after scoring 48 runs, leaving the team's total at 146/6. The 20th over of the innings delivered by Shardul Thakur helped DC restrict Rajasthan to 160/6. Brief score: Rajasthan Royals 160/6 (Ravichandran Ashwin 50, Devdutt Padikkal 48; Chetan Sakariya 2-23) vs Delhi Capitals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

