Delhi Capitals beat RR by 8 wickets to keep play off hopes alive

Mitchell Marsh scored 89 off 62 balls as Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets here on Wednesday to keep their IPL play-off hopes alive.

Marsh roared back to form with seven sixes and five fours after picking up two wickets as DC restricted RR to 160 for six.

The Australian all-rounder shared a match-winning 143-run stand with compatriot David Warner, who scored an unbeaten 52 off 41, as Delhi won with 11 balls to spare.

Earlier Ravichandran Ashwin scored 50 off 38 balls, his first half-century in T20 cricket, while Devdutt Padikkal hit 48 after being invited to bat. Marsh (2/25), Anrich Nortje (2/39) and Chetan Sakariya (2/23) were the wicket-takers for the Capitals.

For RR, Trent Boult(1/33) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/43) grabbed a wicket apiece.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 160 for 6 in 20 overs (R Ashwin 50, Devdutt Padikkal 48 ; Mitchell Marsh 2/25 , Anrich Nortje 2/39, Chetan Sakariya 2/23) Delhi Capitals 161 for 2 in 18.1 overs (Mitchell Marsh 89, David Warner 52 not out; Trent Boult 1/33).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)