He has typhoid or something like that is what the doctor told me: Pant on Shaw

Speaking after the Capitals eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals, which kept their IPL playoffs hopes alive, Pant said they missed Shaw at the top of the order. The fielding could be better, but this was close to a perfect game. RR captain Sanju Samson said his team fell a few runs short of what would have been a challenging target.Very disappointing night.

PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 11-05-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 23:56 IST
Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant on Wednesday said his opener Prithvi Shaw could be suffering from typhoid. Speaking after the Capitals' eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals, which kept their IPL playoffs hopes alive, Pant said they missed Shaw at the top of the order. ''We miss him but we can't control that. He has typhoid or something like that is what the doctor told me,'' Pant said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Shaw was on Sunday admitted to a hospital due to a high fever. He had himself shared an Instagram post from his hospital bed, saying he is hopeful of coming back soon. Srikar Bharat, who was played in place of Shaw, failed to open his account. About the crucial victory, Pant, who had opted to field after winning the toss said, ''It was close to a perfect game as I believe there is always space for improvement. On these kind of wickets where there is little turn, you can go either way. ''I am happy we bowled first. I thought 140-160 was a good score and said so at the toss. And we got there. Destiny is always on your hands, you can look to give 100 percent. The fielding could be better, but this was close to a perfect game.'' RR captain Sanju Samson said his team fell a few runs short of what would have been a challenging target.

''Very disappointing night. We were few runs short, and few wickets short in the middle. While we were batting the wicket was two paced. We were 15-20 runs short. While bowling second we dropped a few catches. Really disappointed, but we would like to come back in the next game,'' Samson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

