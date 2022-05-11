Left Menu

Baseball-Guardians, White Sox game postponed due to COVID-19 positives

Cleveland Guardians have recorded multiple COVID-19 positives at the club, prompting the postponement of Wednesday's game on the road against the Chicago White Sox, Major League Baseball (MLB) said. The pandemic forced the postponement of 45 games out of 900 in 2020 and nine games out of 2,429 in 2021.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 23:57 IST
Baseball-Guardians, White Sox game postponed due to COVID-19 positives
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Cleveland Guardians have recorded multiple COVID-19 positives at the club, prompting the postponement of Wednesday's game on the road against the Chicago White Sox, Major League Baseball (MLB) said. The announcement was made less than an hour before the game was set to start at Guaranteed Rate Field. It is the first COVID-19-related postponement in the league this year.

The two teams previously played on Monday and Tuesday in Chicago. The pandemic forced the postponement of 45 games out of 900 in 2020 and nine games out of 2,429 in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million 'mindblowing'; Half of Shanghai achieves 'zero COVID'; city presses on with 'unsustainable' fight and more

Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million ...

 Global
3
Arizona plans to execute 1st prisoner in nearly 8 years

Arizona plans to execute 1st prisoner in nearly 8 years

 United States
4
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022