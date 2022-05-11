Left Menu

Indian shooters pick up seven medals including three gold at Junior World Cup

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 23:58 IST
Indian shooters pick up seven medals including three gold at Junior World Cup
  • Country:
  • India

India picked up seven medals, including three gold, to surge to the top of the ISSF Junior World Cup standings in Suhl, Germany on Wednesday.

After Rudrankksh Patil and Abhinav Shaw set the ball rolling with a 1-2 in the men's 10m air rifle, it was the turn of the pistol shooters to set the stage ablaze.

India registered two more gold-silver finishes in both the individual men's and women's 10m air pistol competitions.

With Rimita also winning silver in the women's 10m air rifle, India's tally at the end of the day stood at three gold and four silver out of the total 12 medals on offer.

Shiva Narwal and Sarabjot Singh began the Indian pistol dominance, the former prevailing over the latter 16-12 in the final.

The duo had never really looked challenged throughout the day, finishing first and third in qualification and 1-2 at the top eight stage to set up a title clash.

Then it was the turn of Palak and Manu Bhaker to dominate the women's pistol.

In a deviation from the earlier pattern, while Palak topped the qualification, Manu clinched the final and eighth qualifying place with a score of 565 on higher inner 10s. She then topped the top eight stage with a 250.6 to Palak's second place score of 248.1. However, it was to be Palak's day in the end and to her credit she played a confident first big ISSF final for a 17-9 verdict in her favour.

France won the only other gold of the day as reigning junior world champion Oceanne Mueller won the women's 10m air rifle event while hosts Germany, Moldova, Poland and Uzbekistan were the other medal winners on the day.

There are a total of eight more medal days on the schedule and coming up are four more finals on Thursday, all with Indian interests, namely in the mixed air events and the trap shooting competitions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million 'mindblowing'; Half of Shanghai achieves 'zero COVID'; city presses on with 'unsustainable' fight and more

Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million ...

 Global
3
Arizona plans to execute 1st prisoner in nearly 8 years

Arizona plans to execute 1st prisoner in nearly 8 years

 United States
4
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022