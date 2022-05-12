Soccer-Ajax give Ten Hag perfect send-off with Dutch league title win
Ajax, who have now extended their record number of domestic league title wins to 36, move to 82 points from 33 games, four clear of second-placed PSV Eindhoven with one more round of fixtures to be played. Strikes from Nicolas Tagliafico and Steven Berghuis, and a Sebastien Haller penalty, all inside the opening 38 minutes, sealed the victory for Ajax, before Brian Brobbey and Edson Alvarez added two more late on.
