Soccer-Ajax give Ten Hag perfect send-off with Dutch league title win

Ajax Amsterdam were crowned Dutch champions with an emphatic 5-0 victory over Heerenveen at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Wednesday, giving Manchester United-bound coach Erik ten Hag the perfect send-off. Ajax, who have now extended their record number of domestic league title wins to 36, move to 82 points from 33 games, four clear of second-placed PSV Eindhoven with one more round of fixtures to be played.

Strikes from Nicolas Tagliafico and Steven Berghuis, and a Sebastien Haller penalty, all inside the opening 38 minutes, sealed the victory for Ajax, before Brian Brobbey and Edson Alvarez added two more late on. It was the last home fixture for Ten Hag before he makes his move to the Premier League having been unveiled for the 2022/23 season by United last month. Ajax finish their campaign at Vitesse Arnhem on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)