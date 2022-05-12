Sport-Messi tops Forbes' highest-paid athletes list
Lionel Messi was the world's highest-paid athlete over the last year, according to the annual Forbes https://www.forbes.com list released on Wednesday that had the Paris Saint-Germain forward ahead of the NBA's LeBron James and Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo.
Lionel Messi was the world's highest-paid athlete over the last year, according to the annual Forbes https://www.forbes.com list released on Wednesday that had the Paris Saint-Germain forward ahead of the NBA's LeBron James and Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi earned $130 million, a figure which includes $55 million of endorsements, during the 12-month period ended May 1, 2022, to sit atop the list of the 10 highest-paid athletes a year after finishing second to Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor.
Los Angeles Lakers forward James was next on the list after bringing home a combined $121 million, shattering the $96.5 million record for an NBA player that he set last year, while Portugal captain Ronaldo earned $115 million to sit third. Brazilian soccer player Neymar ($95 million) and three-time NBA champion Stephen Curry ($92.8 million) of the Golden State Warriors rounded out the top five.
NBA player Kevin Durant ($92 million) was sixth while Swiss tennis great Roger Federer, who played five tournaments in 2021 before a knee operation curtailed his season, was third with total earnings of $90.7 million. The final three spots on the list went to Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez ($90 million), seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady ($83.9 million) and reigning NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo ($80.9 million).
Forbes said its on-the-field earnings figures include all prize money, salaries and bonuses earned during the 12-month period while off-field earnings are an estimate of sponsorship deals, appearance fees and licensing income.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
James Dyson Award 2022 offers prize money worth 30 Lakh
Comedian James Corden to leave his CBS late-night show next year
Comedian James Corden to leave his CBS late-night show next year
Entertainment News Roundup: French actor Vincent Lindon to head the jury of next Cannes Film Festival; Comedian James Corden to leave his CBS late-night show next year and more
Entertainment News Roundup: Comedian James Corden to leave his CBS late-night show next year; New drama '61st Street' aims to spark conversation about the criminal justice system and more